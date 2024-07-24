Hastings venue hosts top band from the United States for gig

Hillbilly Vegas, the Southern Rock/Outlaw Country legends from Oklahoma, have achieved several Top 10 Billboard chart hits in the US and are now making waves in the UK with their latest single 'Long Way Back'.

Promoter Cliff Evans said: “Steve Harris, the bands Charismatic frontman, is a great storyteller who can hold the audience in the palm of his hand with fascinating tales of the inspiration behind each song they perform which really connects the band to their audience and everyone leaves the show feeling part of their family.

“If you're a fan of The Eagles and Lynyrd Skynyrd then you're in for a treat.

“They'll be on stage at The Carlisle tomorrow evening (Thursday July 25) with support act The Howling Tides playing their own brand of classic rock to warm up the audience.”

Doors open at 7:30pm and tickets are available now £15 in advance/£20 on the door. You can get tickets here

Hillbilly Vegas will also be performing a short acoustic set on Thursday at local tattoo parlour Painted Maiden, in Harold Place, from 3pm, to celebrate their 4th Anniversary since opening. There will be great music, prizes, meet and greet and much celebrating. Free entry.

1 . Painted Maiden.jpg Hillbilly Vegas play free at Painted Maiden tattoo parlourPhoto: supplied