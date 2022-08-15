Hastings veterans mark VJ Day anniversary

VJ Day, short for Victory Over Japan Day, is on August 15, and marks the end of hostilities in the Pacific in World War 2.
Veterans took part in a ceremony of remembrance and presented their standards. The event was attended by Hastings Deputy Mayor Margi O'Callaghan.
Pictures by Frank Copper.
V-J Day at the war memorial in Alexandra Park, Hastings, Aug 14 2022. Photo by Frank Copper
V-J Day at the war memorial in Alexandra Park, Hastings, Aug 14 2022. Photo by Frank Copper
V-J Day at the war memorial in Alexandra Park, Hastings, Aug 14 2022. Photo by Frank Copper
V-J Day at the war memorial in Alexandra Park, Hastings, Aug 14 2022. Photo by Frank Copper
