Hastings water supply latest: Now Hastings town centre affected by burst water main

The White Rock Theatre is among those affected and closed this morning advising people to check on the situation as it unfolds, though the theatre’s Facebook page.

A spokesperson for the theatre said: “Event updates will be made and ticket holders will also be contacted directly by their point of purchase.”

The venue is set to host a ceilidh dance on Saturday for the Jack in the Green event.

About 31,000 properties in St Leonards and parts of Hastings are without water after a burst water main disrupted supplies on Thursday,

In the latest update from Southern Water today (Friday) at 1.30pm, a spokesperson said: “Our teams have found the burst water pipe which has sadly caused customers in St Leonards-on-Sea and parts of Hastings to be without water.

"It is located deep in woodland, which is making it difficult for our crews and our machinery to reach it. But we are there and plans are in place to fix it as quickly as we can.

“In the meantime, our fleet of 22 water tankers are keeping key locations in supply, while we are delivering bottled water to more than 6,000 customers on our Priority Services Register and supplying everyone else at three bottled water stations.

“Unfortunately, due to the complex nature of the repair, and the time it takes to restart our network, we do expect this incident to go into the weekend. We are very sorry for this disruption and will keep customers informed via our website and social media channels, as well as text messages and emails direct to impacted households.

“If you are a vulnerable customer, or need access to water for medical reasons, and have not received a water delivery, please call 0330 303 0386.

Works were also carried out on a major sewage pipe in St Leonards earlier this year after several major bursts since 2016.

Have you read? In pictures: Long queues form as people try to get bottled water

Have you read? This is the location of the burst water main that is causing all the problems

1 . Hastings water disruption Hastings water disruption Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings water disruption Hastings Library is now closed Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings water disruption The White Rock Theatre is closed Photo: supplied