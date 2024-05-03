Hastings water supply latest: This is the location of the burst main that has caused all the problems

The burst took place yesterday in a small area of woodland known as Keepers Wood, which is situated on land between Beauport Golf and Country Club and Kent Street, at the A21 near Sedlescombe.

In n updated statement at 11am this morning, a Southern Water spokesperson said: “We have located the burst impacting customers, which is in an area of dense woodland. Machinery is now on site and we’ve started work to repair the issue. However due to the nature of the repair we expect this incident to last well into the weekend.

"Our teams worked through the night to get machinery and equipment ready to start making the repair today.

"We are continuing to deliver bottled water to those on our Priority Services Register. If you are a vulnerable customer, or need access to water for medical reasons, please call 0330 303 0386.”

