Hastings water supply latest: This is the location of the burst main that has caused all the problems

The location of the burst water main in deep woodland between Hastings and Sedlescombe has hampered Southern Water teams who are attempting to fix it.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:13 BST

The burst took place yesterday in a small area of woodland known as Keepers Wood, which is situated on land between Beauport Golf and Country Club and Kent Street, at the A21 near Sedlescombe.

In n updated statement at 11am this morning, a Southern Water spokesperson said: “We have located the burst impacting customers, which is in an area of dense woodland. Machinery is now on site and we’ve started work to repair the issue. However due to the nature of the repair we expect this incident to last well into the weekend.

"Our teams worked through the night to get machinery and equipment ready to start making the repair today.

"We are continuing to deliver bottled water to those on our Priority Services Register. If you are a vulnerable customer, or need access to water for medical reasons, please call 0330 303 0386.”

Have you read? In pictures: People queue to get supplies of bottled water following mains burst

Have you read? In pictures: These are the best places in Hastings and St Leonards to enjoy a bite and a drink outdoors over the bank holiday weekend

Location of burst watermain

1. Location of burst watermain

Location of burst watermain Photo: supplied

Location of burst watermain at Keepers Wood

2. Location of burst watermain at Keepers Wood

Location of burst watermain at Keepers Wood Photo: supplied

Location of burst watermain

3. Location of burst watermain

Location of burst watermain Photo: supplied

People in St Leonards and parts of Hastings and areas without water due to a burst pipe. This shows the Sea Road water station in St Leonards at around 6.50am on May 3 2024.

4. People in St Leonards and parts of Hastings and areas without water due to a burst pipe. This shows the Sea Road water station in St Leonards at around 6.50am on May 3 2024.

People in St Leonards and parts of Hastings and areas without water due to a burst pipe. This shows the Sea Road water station in St Leonards at around 6.50am on May 3 2024. Photo: JL

Related topics:Southern WaterHastingsSt Leonards