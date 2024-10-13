The event saw scores of visitors coming out to admire the display of vintage vehicles.

Next Sunday (October 20), as part of Hastings Week, sees the Sprat and Winkle Run event, which is an annual run of classic vehicles that travel from Sevenoaks in Kent to Hastings.

The event is organised by the London and South East area branch of the Historic Commercial Vehicle Society and this year sees the 15th Sprat and Winkle Run.

Last year the event attracted around 70 classic commercial vehicles and runs from 10am to 4pm.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

1 . Hastings Week 2024: Classic Car Show October 13. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

2 . Hastings Week 2024: Classic Car Show October 12. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

3 . Hastings Week 2024: Classic Car Show October 12. Photo by Roberts Photographic.