Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon said: “Thank you to the Deputy Mayor for presenting these special awards in my absence.

“The Mayor’s Civic Awards, presented on Wednesday, were the first to be awarded in 12 years. I have restarted these as I feel it's important for the council and mayoralty to celebrate the effort of so many unsung heroes in our community.

“I want to say a huge thank you to James Robinson for his continued work helping to tackle homelessness in the area. James co-founded Surviving the Streets UK and works alongside a team of dedicated volunteers to provide hot meals, warm clothing, sleeping bags and help to get people off the streets.

Hastings Coastguards receive a civic award

“The HM Coastguard team were awarded for their voluntary services to the local community and in celebration of their 200th anniversary. The Coastguard team is also made up of volunteers and are one of several assets the Maritime and Coastguard Agency call upon to help deal with emergencies in our area. They are on call 24hrs a day, seven days a week, and we are so grateful for our local volunteers’ dedication.”

