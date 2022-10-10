Hastings Week Classic Car Show in pictures
A dazzling array of classic cars lined up at The Stade over the weekend as Hastings Week got underway.
By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 10th October 2022, 11:39 am
The eye-catching cars and vehicles had plenty of admirers across the two day event. Hastings Week continues this week with a number of events including talks, guided walks and a Cray Golf Competition. The highlight of the week is on Saturday October 15, which sees the annual Town Criers Competition and the spectacular torch-lit bonfire procession and firework display from the beach. Visit www.hastingsweek.com for full details.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
