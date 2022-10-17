Hastings Week classic vehicle show in pictures
A show of classic commercial vehicles at the Stade on Sunday drew a large crowd of admirers.
By Andy Hemsley
37 minutes ago
On show were a number of vehicles including old buses and fire engines and classic lorries. The display was the culmination of the annual Sprat and Winkle Run which sees commercial vehicles making a journey from Sevenoaks to Hastings. It is now in its 13th year.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
