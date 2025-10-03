Hastings Week is back with packed programme of events

The opening ceremony takes place on Saturday (October 12) at 10.30am om Winkle Island in the Old Town, when the Hastings Day Flag will be raised. This will be followed by a Classic Car Show on the Stade from 10am – 3pm.

People will be able to watch a spectacular re-enactment of the Battle of Hastings on the site where the battle took place at Battle Abbey on Saturday October 12 and Sunday 13.

The highlight of the week is the Hastings Bonfire celebrations on Saturday October 18, with the torch-lit procession setting off from White Rock at 7pm and making its way along the seafront and through the streets of the Old Town before returning to the bonfire site at Pelham Place.

Earlier on the day on Saturday 18, there will be a classic motorcycle show on the Stade Open Space.

Hastings Mayor Becca Horn said: “It’s an honour to be joining in with so many of our treasured Hastings Week events this year. There is also the enormous privilege of bestowing our Order of 1066 award on one of our most long-standing and deserving community champions.

"A huge thank you to all the volunteers who make Hastings Week happen. I can’t wait to join in the fun with you all.”

Hastings Week Chairman Reg Wood said: “As in previous years there will be lots to enjoy. A week of culture, creativity, education and most of all fun. There will be classic cars, motorbikes and vintage commercial vehicles, as well as many interesting walks and talks, finishing with the fabulous Hastings Borough Bonfire Society torch-lit procession, bonfire on the beach and spectacular fireworks display.”

1 . Hastings Week Hastings Week Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Week Hastings Week Photo: Paul Marks

3 . Hastings Week 2024: Classic Car Show October 13. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Hastings Week 2024: Classic Car Show October 13. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts