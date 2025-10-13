Hastings Week opening ceremony

Hastings Mayor, Cllr Becca Horn, was joined by a number of past Hastings Mayors and members of Hastings Winkle Club as she officially opened the celebrations.

She said: “It’s an honour to be joining in with many of our treasured Hastings Week events this year.”

Hastings Week chairman Reg Wood said: "This is a week of culture, creativity education and most of all fun.”

The opening event was followed by a classic car show on the Stade. The highlight of Hastings Week is the town’s bonfire celebrations on Saturday October 18.

Sunday October 19 sees vintage commercial vehicles lining up on the Stade for the annual Sprat and Winkle Run event.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

1 . Hastings Week 2025. Opening Ceremony. Pic by Roberts Photographic. Hastings Week 2025. Opening Ceremony. Pic by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

