Hastings Week opening ceremony

By Andy Hemsley
Published 13th Oct 2025, 11:47 BST
People gathered at Winkle Island in Hastings Old Town on Saturday October 11 for a special ceremony to open Hastings Week.

Hastings Mayor, Cllr Becca Horn, was joined by a number of past Hastings Mayors and members of Hastings Winkle Club as she officially opened the celebrations.

She said: “It’s an honour to be joining in with many of our treasured Hastings Week events this year.”

Hastings Week chairman Reg Wood said: "This is a week of culture, creativity education and most of all fun.”

The opening event was followed by a classic car show on the Stade. The highlight of Hastings Week is the town’s bonfire celebrations on Saturday October 18.

Sunday October 19 sees vintage commercial vehicles lining up on the Stade for the annual Sprat and Winkle Run event.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Week 2025. Opening Ceremony. Pic by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Week 2025. Opening Ceremony. Pic by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Week 2025. Opening Ceremony. Pic by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Week 2025. Opening Ceremony. Pic by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Week 2025. Opening Ceremony. Pic by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

