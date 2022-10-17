Hastings Week Town Criers Competition in pictures

The event, which forms part of the annual Hastings Week celebrations, is now in its 69th year. It saw town criers in, colourful regalia, ringing bells and testing their voices at Butlers Gap in the Old Town.

They took part in a colourful procession through the Old Town before the competition got underway.

The competition is judged on volume, diction, clarity and inflection. Prize money is kindly by the Hastings and St Leonards Society. The event was hosted by the Hastings Town Crier Jon Bartholomew and attended by Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon.

Hastings Week 2022: The National Town Criers' Championship. Photo by Roberts Photographic

