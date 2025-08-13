The White Rock Theatre in Hastings is proposing to place digital signage screens on the building’s entrance pillars to advertise latest performances and shows.

The venue has submitted a planning application to planners at Hastings Borough Council.

The plans involve placing two 55-inch digital signage screens on the front of the theatre’s entrance pillars and one 75-inch screen on the western side of the building.

In its application, the theatre said advertising on the screens will be specific to White Rock Theatre events and will be static containing text, graphics, stills and logos.

Several adverts will be programmed to change automatically with each one displayed for between 10 seconds to 60 seconds in a loop, it added.

The screens will only operate between 7am and 11pm, it said.

A heritage statement on behalf of the application said: “Although the White Rock Theatre is not a listed building, it is situated within an conservation area, a designated heritage asset.

“The proposal involves the installation of two digital advertisement screens on the external front pillars of the theatre. The screens will be used to display theatre programming, promotional material. A third will be installed on the south-west wall allowing visibility for travel along the promenade

“The aim is to introduce digital display screens to the building’s external façade in a manner that enhances the theatre’s public engagement, provides dynamic promotional opportunities, and minimises visual and physical impact on the host building.

“There is no alteration to public access or circulation around the site. The installation will not obstruct entrances, footpaths, or step-free access. All works are external and do not impact internal building use or capacity.

“Screens will have automatic brightness control and comply with advertisement safety standards. Content will be static or slow fading; no flashing or animated sequences are proposed.”

The application HS/AA/25/00381 is available to view online at www.hastings.gov.uk/planning or in person at the Community Contact Centre, Muriel Matters House, Breeds Place, Hastings.

