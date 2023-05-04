Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
3 minutes ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
58 minutes ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
2 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
2 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
3 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced

Hastings will crown its 90th May Queen on Sunday - come and take part in this wonderful family-friendly spectacle in Alexandra Park

​​Many people associate maypole dancing and May Queens with Jack in the Green, and essentially both traditions are borne of the same place: celebrating the changing of the seasons, alongside any other symbolism or spiritualism you personally observe.

By Colin Jenner
Published 4th May 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 08:00 BST

But here in Hastings the events are separated, which is very good news for any of you suffering from “Jack in the Blues”, because we will be crowning our 90th Hastings May Queen on Sunday 7th May in Alexandra Park.

SEE ALSO: Hastings Jack in the Green 2023 - in pictures

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

90 consecutive May Queens is really something to celebrate – we have managed to keep going through major adversities such as World War II and the covid lockdowns, crowning a May Queen every year since 1934!

Most Popular
The 90th Hastings May Queen will be crowned on Sunday 7th May in Alexandra Park, Hastings. pic: Andrew CliftonThe 90th Hastings May Queen will be crowned on Sunday 7th May in Alexandra Park, Hastings. pic: Andrew Clifton
The 90th Hastings May Queen will be crowned on Sunday 7th May in Alexandra Park, Hastings. pic: Andrew Clifton

The celebrations begin at the bandstand around 1pm with singing trio The Rosey Hoydens, who will entertain until the May Queen elect and her entourage arrive just before 2pm. The Mayor will then crown Amy King, the 90th May Queen of Hastings, and the Hastings Maypole Dancers will perform a variety of plaits around the maypole.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read....: Watch: Jack in the Green causes a riot of music and colour this bank holiday

As the afternoon progresses you will see more singing from acapella group Rattlebag, dance displays from Roses Are Red youth morris side and The Gorgeous Georgians Historical Dancers.

There will be a garland contest, Punch and Judy, facepainting, dances you can all join in with and general joyful celebration, all framed by the seasonal beauty of Alexandra Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So don’t hang up your garlands or headdresses just yet, bring them down to the Park on Sunday and join us in celebrating the changing of the seasons and 90 crownings of May Queens in Hastings!

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_Worldand like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

Related topics:HastingsQueen