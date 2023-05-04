​​Many people associate maypole dancing and May Queens with Jack in the Green, and essentially both traditions are borne of the same place: celebrating the changing of the seasons, alongside any other symbolism or spiritualism you personally observe.

But here in Hastings the events are separated, which is very good news for any of you suffering from “Jack in the Blues”, because we will be crowning our 90th Hastings May Queen on Sunday 7th May in Alexandra Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

90 consecutive May Queens is really something to celebrate – we have managed to keep going through major adversities such as World War II and the covid lockdowns, crowning a May Queen every year since 1934!

The 90th Hastings May Queen will be crowned on Sunday 7th May in Alexandra Park, Hastings. pic: Andrew Clifton

The celebrations begin at the bandstand around 1pm with singing trio The Rosey Hoydens, who will entertain until the May Queen elect and her entourage arrive just before 2pm. The Mayor will then crown Amy King, the 90th May Queen of Hastings, and the Hastings Maypole Dancers will perform a variety of plaits around the maypole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you read....: Watch: Jack in the Green causes a riot of music and colour this bank holiday

As the afternoon progresses you will see more singing from acapella group Rattlebag, dance displays from Roses Are Red youth morris side and The Gorgeous Georgians Historical Dancers.

There will be a garland contest, Punch and Judy, facepainting, dances you can all join in with and general joyful celebration, all framed by the seasonal beauty of Alexandra Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad