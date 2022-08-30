Hastings wine shop to host ‘unpretentious and friendly’ wine-tasting events

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bottle of Hastings, located on 91 - 92 Queens Road, comes from the owners of gastropub The Royal in St Leonards on Sea. Picture from Google.

The Bottle of Hastings, at 91 - 92 Queens Road, comes from the owners of gastropub The Royal in St Leonards on Sea.

The shelves feature more than 300 wines to take away and seating for guests to have wine by the glass at the shop.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner James Hickson said: “We are looking forward to making a positive contribution to the independent business culture in our home town of Hastings and making an excellent range of wines available in an unpretentious and friendly environment.

"We are passionate about sharing recommendations and guidance that can assist all kinds of wine lovers, whether you are a knowledgeable connoisseur, a curious newcomer or anywhere in between.”

The shop will also host regular wine tastings and events with visiting wine makers and guest hosts.

The first event will take place on Wednesday, September 7 and be open for members to try single variety wines from wine shipper Thorman Hunt.

‘Single Variety Spotlight with Thorman Hunt’ will kick-off a series of events hosted at the shop, including ‘Flight Club’ on September 21.

A spokesperson for the Bottle of Hastings added: “Our old friend, wine consultant Ruth Spivey, has been integral in assembling our opening selection and she will revive her highly successful wine tastings events ‘Flight Club’ from September 21.

“The ever evolving wine list features a broad range of producers and titles, which are predominantly from western Europe with France, Italy and Spain headlining. The shelves are also peppered with some brilliant bottles from the likes of Germany, Greece and Portugal, plus a handful of our favourite producers from further afield.

“We have a solid offering of sparkling wine, from grower Champagnes to English fizz alongside pocket friendly Cremant, Prosecco and Pet Nat.

"Natural wines have not been forgotten, and we have an amazing selection of everyday wines that are all under £20, including wine on tap in refillable bottles.”