Hastings Winkle Club sing carols at old people's home

The Winkle Club Choir sing carols at Old Hastings House on Christmas Day

A choir comprising members of the Hastings Winkle Club sang carols for the residents of Old Hastings House on Christmas Day maintaining a tradition which has lasted for more than 40 years.

The ‘Choir’ was led by Mary Lipscombe of the Hastings Philharmonic Choir and members included three former Mayors of Hastings James Bacon, Nigel Sinden and Richard Stevens. Also providing accompaniment on cornet was former Hastings and Rye MP Michael Foster DL.

Mary and Andrew Lipscombe received a Winkle Club Certificate of Appreciation from Club President Richard Stevens.