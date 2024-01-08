Hastings Winkle Club's annual supper

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 80 members attended the event which was held at the East Hastings Sea Anglian Association on the Stade.

In addition to an excellent meal prepared by the in-house caterers, there was also a Raffle and an Auction plus entertainment by way of the Pett Slip Bouys who sing Sea Shanties.

The Winkle Club was founded in 1900 to raise enough money to give fishermen's children a Christmas Party.

Eventually sufficient money was raised to provide adults with a supper.

This tradition continues.

The club now makes donations each year to to over 40 local good causes.

Winkle Club Chairman Christian Burton, said: “The Annual Supper fires the starting gun for another year of fundraising for our good causes.