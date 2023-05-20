A Hastings woman has been left ‘unable to talk nor communicate’ after a sinus infection travelled to her brain.

Friends and family of Leeanne Brackley, who just turned 20 a week before she was admitted to hospital, said she went to A&E with ‘constant headaches and other symptoms’ following the infection.

She then ended up in a high dependency neurological unit after the infection caused her brain to swell.

Leonie Sian has set up a Gofundme page on Leeanne and her family’s behalf to help towards costs and specialist medical equipment Leeanne will need. So far more than £2,600 has been raised against a £10,000 target.

Leonie, who runs the Showcase Performance Company in Hastings, said: “This fundraising is so close to my heart as one of my now grown up pupils who I used to teach is going through a hugely tough and difficult time.

“Leeanne is a wonderful, caring, kind and talented young lady who last week went to A&E with consistent headaches and other symptoms following a sinus infection.

"She was transferred to Brighton as doctors thought she may have had a bleed on her brain and ended up in a neurological high dependency unit. After tests, the doctors explained her sinus infection had travelled from the nose and into the front part of her brain, causing a serious infection in the brain and a large amount of swelling.

"Over the course of the week Leeanne has had to endure numerous tests, scans and has had to have two invasive and major brain surgeries; one which they have had to remove part of her skull to release the pressure from her swollen brain.

"Leeanne has been left with an incredibly weak right side and is currently unable to talk but has been communicating through hand signals and attempting to smile. She has been measured for a helmet to protect her head as part of the skull has been removed and she is fighting through every single day.

Jen, Leeanne’s mum, is staying in Brighton and is by her side every day supporting her from morning to evening. The family have had to pay for an Airbnb room, which is incredibly costly.

"Discussions have taken place regarding the long recovery for Leeanne and some of the adaptive things she will need and some she may need when she eventually is allowed to return home. These include a chair with a high enough back to support her neck and head and a possibility of an elevated bed and adapted bathroom.

"The road ahead is a long one for Leeanne and her family and I know however long and tough the journey is that they have all of our support.

"I have set up this page with the permission of Jen and Gareth to hopefully alleviate some of the financial strain in the coming weeks and months and to also ensure Leeanne has everything she could possibly need in the near and distant future.”