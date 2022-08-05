Hastings woman brands Conquest Hospital disabled parking provision as 'idiotic'

Vikki Climpson, of Park Way, has MS and said she goes to the hospital for physiotherapy.

But she added that on a few occasions, she has had to park far away from the physiotherapy department due to a lack of suitable parking spaces.

Vikki said the hospital has temporary cabins in the disabled parking bays outside the physio department, branding the decision 'idiotic'.

Vikki Climpson pictured with her car outside her home in Hastings.

She said: "I have had several courses of physiotherapy and hydrotherapy this year.

"The physio department has a small car park immediately outside, which is all earmarked for disabled parking.

"There are currently four cabins in the car park, placed right through the disabled parking bays. The hospital has provided three disabled spaces on the other side of the through road, as a token gesture.

"When I first started a course of hydrotherapy I had to park so far away from the physio department that after my session I could barely walk back to my car.

"I have MS, and mobility is a big problem for me. I contacted the hospital online to ask about disabled parking, and the car park supervisor emailed me to say she would reserve a parking space for me at the hospital, which she very kindly did.

"The physiotherapy department is the one area where a high proportion of the patients are disabled.

"It seems absolutely idiotic to use the disabled parking area to house cabins. I have mentioned the problem to staff in the department and each of them has said that there are a lot of disgruntled patients who can't park near the building, and it is a huge problem.”

An East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust spokesperson said: “We have had to find additional space at the hospital to accommodate services including an MRI scanner, digital imaging scanners and a Covid testing pod and there are limited places where these can be sited.

"We regularly review parking and our aim is to increase the number of disabled/blue badge spaces we currently have.