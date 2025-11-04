Hastings woman brings Charles Darwin's cleaner to life in show

Darwin's Cleaner Olivia Post photo by Roy Weard

Talented local performer Olivia Post features in a one-woman play at the Stables Theatre for a single performance on Saturday November 8.

Performed at The Brighton Fringe and written and directed by Saskia Wenigk-Wood, Darwin’s Cleaner is a thought provoking play featuring an invented a woman from the 19th century.

Henrietta ‘Hen’) Brown, the daughter of a cook, is born in Charles Darwin’s household in February 1809, coming into the world at the same time as the great naturalist.

Olivia Post and Saskia Wesnigk-Wood have been working together since they met on zoom during Lockdown in 2021 and founded SwanWing Productions to put on Saskia’s play ‘Love in the Time of Lockdown’ which was performed at the Brighton and Edinburgh Fringe as well as many other venues. They also created ‘Battle – a modern mystery play’ together in 2022 for Battle, Edinburgh and Brighton performances. Darwin’s Cleaner is written especially for Olivia.

Saskia says: “Working with Olivia is a joy. She is a beautiful performer and challenges me as a writer to create something for her that will take us to new and unusual places – in the story as well as on tour.”

Olivia says: “Playing Henrietta, Darwin’s cleaner, is a glorious challenge. Her story will tug at your heart and your head; history needs more voices like this, stories of hidden people in history – of those who are not born with a title or wealth. “This play raises lots of questions about class, religion and gender. Hen’s life and story are complex, rich and thought provoking; but who would care about that but for her famous employer? I’m looking forward to hearing thoughts and questions from our audience and loving the opportunity to bring this character to life. I think you will love her. Saskia is a wonderful writer I feel incredibly privileged to be playing this role.”

The play takes place at The Stables Theatre, in the Bourne, on Saturday November 8 at 2.30pm and is approximately 80 minutes – no interval. Tickets are adults: £13.50; under-18: £8.50 and Stables members: £8.50.