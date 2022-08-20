Hastings woman goes missing - Dial 999 if you see her
Police officers are searching for a woman, reported missing from Hastings.
Lilanthri Vethanayagam was last seen at 7.30pm on Friday (August 19), according to Sussex Police.
A spokesperson added: “She is 66, 5ft 2in, of slight build with brown hair and wearing a dark blue T-shirt, black trousers & slippers.
“If you see her, phone 999 quoting serial 1393 of 19/08.”
