Hastings woman goes missing - Dial 999 if you see her

Police officers are searching for a woman, reported missing from Hastings.

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 10:02 am
Lilanthri Vethanayagam was last seen at 7.30pm on Friday (August 19), according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson added: “She is 66, 5ft 2in, of slight build with brown hair and wearing a dark blue T-shirt, black trousers & slippers.

“If you see her, phone 999 quoting serial 1393 of 19/08.”

Lilanthri Vethanayagam, 66, was last seen at 7.30pm on Friday (August 19), according to Sussex Police.

