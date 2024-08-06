A woman has been reunited with her beloved bike left to her by a friend who died during the pandemic, thanks to the power of social media.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Walker, chair of Hastings Rounders, said she was left ‘distraught’ when her bike was stolen last Tuesday (July 30).

She then took to social media in a bid to find her distinctive bike and her post was quickly spotted by local businessman Paul Osmond while he was scrolling through Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I was working at my new business on Hastings Pier, Fuzzy's Bait Shop and Rod Rental. If I'm honest we weren't too busy so I was scrolling on Facebook.

Amy Walker and Paul Osmond with the retrieved bike

“I saw a post by a local woman who was asking if anyone had seen an old purple ladies’ bike with a big hooter.”

No sooner had he read the social media post he said he saw two boys riding on to the pier on a purple bike.

Paul said he challenged the two boys and showed them the Facebook post, urging them to return the bike, which they did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then posted an image of the bike resting up against his Bait and Rod rental hut on the pier. The post was later seen by Amy on the Hastings Give and Takery Facebook page.

She said: “To be honest my first thought was that Paul had taken the bike hostage because he just posted ‘I've got your bike’ and then a bit later he posted a photo of it.

“I ran around to my neighbour Sue to ask her to come and get the bike back with me. We were on the beach but we were straight on it. By this time Paul had messaged me his number so I called him and he cleared up the confusion.

“Paul even took the time to drop the bike off for me in his van. What an amazing person all round. I really felt my faith in humanity was restored and I'll be going to buy some bait from his hut on the pier. It's a brand new business in Hastings and could do with some support.

“I'm really grateful to him for getting my bike back, it was a present from someone who passed away during the pandemic so it has a sentimental value for me.”