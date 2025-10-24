Hastings Woodland Railway is running Halloween ghost trains

Alexandra Park Woodland Railway is running Halloween specials

The Woodland Railway in Alexendra Park is offering Trick or Treat train rides on Friday October 31.

The attraction, close to the Buckshole Reservoir and Pumphouse Cafe, will be running trains from 3pm – late. There will be be refreshments and a chance to enjoy a round of mini-golf.

Train rides cost £1.50, mini golf is £2 and a combined ticket is £4.50, which includes two train rides and mini golf.

The attraction says it is suitable for children of all ages, as well as adults. No need to book. Just turn up.