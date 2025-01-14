The stretch of path in St Helen’s Road, near the junction with Parkstone Road, was cordoned off and closed to the public in February last year after a landslip damaged it.

But almost a year on, the barriers are still present, with the area still closed to pedestrians.

East Sussex Highways has revealed this week that work will soon be carried out on the stretch of footpath but was unable to say when it will finally open.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “As part of the footpath on St Helen’s Road has fallen away due to a landslip, we have temporarily closed the footpath to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

“We will shortly be instructing an in-depth specialist geotechnical investigation to establish the cause of the slip and the work required to repair the footpath and prevent further incidents.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused while the footpath is closed. We will reopen it as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The path was closed last February at the same time a separate landslip happened in Old Roar Gill in St Leonards.

Pavement landslip area on St Helens Road, Hastings, just before the junction with Parkstone Road if heading towards the A21. The site has been like this since around Feb 15 2024. Pictured here on January 9 2025. Photo: staff

