Hastings wrestler The Dominator immortalised as action figure

Stu Allen, known as The Dominator, received a scale miniature from his students at The Extreme Academy of Wrestling, a professional wrestling school he opened.

He retired in 2019 after more than 25 years of wrestling around the world.

Stu Allen, aka The Dominator (centre) with the action figure that resembles him SUS-220221-114704001

His wrestling students commissioned a 1/6 miniature of himself for his retirement with Bexhill-based business Custom People before the figure was presented to him.

Daniel Tucker and his partner Bryony started Custom People a couple of years ago and their business produces highly detailed 1/6 scale custom-made figures, displays and dioramas.

Daniel said: “A couple of The Dominator/Stu’s students from his wrestling academy had been keeping up with our work and a chap called Chris Bond (wrestler Trevor Bekooy) got in touch to arrange a commission as a retirement gift for Stu.

Stu Allen, aka The Dominator, as a new action figure SUS-220221-114642001

“He received it quite some time after his retirement, as it was our first fully made figure that we had made from scratch, and it took us a long time to get things right.

“But I think we nailed it in the end. He received it in January and everyone was over the moon when we dropped it off.

“All the students from the Extreme Academy of Wrestling chipped in for the commission and it amazingly was kept a secret all the way up to the weekend we dropped it off.

Stu Allen, aka The Dominator, as a new action figure SUS-220221-114632001

“A friend of Stu’s in America had seen pictures on social media and sent him the links.”

Stu said: “I’ve seen customs of pro wrestlers before but never anything like this. The detail was absolutely spot on.”

The Extreme Academy of Wrestling is holding a wrestling show at Summerfields Leisure Centre on March 19.

For more of Custom People’s work, visit Instagram.com/custom_people or Facebook.com/custompeople.