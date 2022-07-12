Hastings Yoga studio voted the best in Sussex

Muddy Stilettos was started in 2011 as a way of recognising the best restaurants, walks, boutiques, day trips, hotels, and events outside of London.

The annual awards are voted for by people engaging with the Muddy Stilettos website. This year 75,000 businesses were nominated and 765,000 votes cast across 28 counties.

Old Town Yoga was founded by Hastings born Hannah Caney, who has been practising for over 20 years. She has already won a number of awards including Yoga Teacher of the Year in 2020.

Hannah Caney, whose Old Town Yoga has been voted best in Sussex

Hannah is fully trained in Yoga, Yin yoga , Meditation and Breathwork, Children's yoga , Ballet Barre and is insured, CRB checked and first aid trained.

She said: “Thanks to everyone who voted for me. I am so unbelievably honoured to have won best yoga studio in Sussex.”