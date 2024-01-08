Hastings Young Writers wrap up another fantastic year

The Hastings Young Writers Group had another wonderful year in 2023. Our writers, aged nine-16 years, have imagined, and created, many wonderful characters, situations and worlds in their stories and poems. New members have settled in very well and the group continues to thrive.

Our winners: Rosie, Star and Emily

The year ended with the Christmas meeting and trophy presentations. We are delighted to announce that Emily Simmonds (right) won the Anne Hooker ‘Dux’ Cup as writer of the year.

For the first time, we had joint winners for the annual poetry competition, Pete’s Poetry Prize. Rosie Panter (left) and Star (centre) made the decision far too difficult for the judges.

We would like to congratulate our winners and wish everyone a happy and creative new year.