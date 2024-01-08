Hastings Young Writers wrap up another fantastic year
The year ended with the Christmas meeting and trophy presentations. We are delighted to announce that Emily Simmonds (right) won the Anne Hooker ‘Dux’ Cup as writer of the year.
For the first time, we had joint winners for the annual poetry competition, Pete’s Poetry Prize. Rosie Panter (left) and Star (centre) made the decision far too difficult for the judges.
We would like to congratulate our winners and wish everyone a happy and creative new year.
Hastings Young Writers meet every second Monday, from 5-7pm at the White Rock Hotel. If anyone would like further information, please email: [email protected].