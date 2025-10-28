Haunted house walk-in window display turns heads on the high street

Trainees and staff at SOLD worked together to create the display for the charity shop in Shoreham.

Ellie Breen, 26, said customers were really impressed and many had been brave enough to take a seat in the window.

Her contribution was a spooky figure on the mirror, which stares out in a ghostly fashion.

Artist Ellie, who travels over from Littlehampton to work in the shop, said: "It has been a big hit. It was a collaboration between trainees and staff. A lot of our displays have been very popular but with this one, it is very much so."

Shoreham Opportunities for Learning Differences provides work experience for individuals with learning differences, aiming to help them gain skills and move into paid employment.

Ellie has been part of the team for just over a year and she has her pictures on sale in the shop.

Ellie said: "I’m a trainee and artist-in-residence at the shop and have been actively involved since September of last year. While we are usually well known for our unique window displays, our current one for October, a haunted house installation, has received high levels of positive feedback from our customers and the general public, with many complimenting the immersive walk-in aspects and the personalised art created by the trainees at SOLD."

1 . SOLD haunted house window This haunted house walk-in window display for Halloween has drawn the attention of High Street shoppers Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . SOLD haunted house window This haunted house walk-in window display for Halloween has drawn the attention of High Street shoppers Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . SOLD haunted house window This haunted house walk-in window display for Halloween has drawn the attention of High Street shoppers Photo: Elaine Hammond

4 . SOLD haunted house window This haunted house walk-in window display for Halloween has drawn the attention of High Street shoppers Photo: Elaine Hammond