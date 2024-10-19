The multi-storey car park, a short drive out of the town centre on Junction Road, has fallen into a state of disrepair, having closed several years ago.

Earlier this year, developer Elstree Land submitted plans to demolish the car park and build a five storey replacement structure with more than 100 homes. In a statement published alongside the plans, a spokesperson said the development would regenerate an ‘eyesore site’, adding: “The development will provide attractive open space, opportunities for enjoyment, recreation and play, which respond to local need, as well as enhancing biodiversity on the site where possible."