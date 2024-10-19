Haunting pictures show inside of abandoned car park in Eastbourne

By Connor Gormley
Published 19th Oct 2024, 15:39 GMT
These haunting pictures of an abandoned car park in Eastbourne, sent in by explorer ‘Urban Rot’, are sure to send a shiver down your spine ahead of Halloween.

The multi-storey car park, a short drive out of the town centre on Junction Road, has fallen into a state of disrepair, having closed several years ago.

It’s a sorry state hauntingly captured by this anonymous explorer’s pictures, which show broken signs, abandoned traffic cones, the forgotten personal effects of former staff members, and eerily empty parking spaces.

Earlier this year, developer Elstree Land submitted plans to demolish the car park and build a five storey replacement structure with more than 100 homes. In a statement published alongside the plans, a spokesperson said the development would regenerate an ‘eyesore site’, adding: “The development will provide attractive open space, opportunities for enjoyment, recreation and play, which respond to local need, as well as enhancing biodiversity on the site where possible."

The car park's exterior. Photo: Urban Rot

The car park's exterior. Photo: Urban Rot Photo: Urban Rot

The view from the top floor of the multi-storey. Photo: Urban Rot.

The view from the top floor of the multi-storey. Photo: Urban Rot. Photo: Urban Rot

A stop sign hanging from the ceiling.

A stop sign hanging from the ceiling. Photo: Urban Rot

The car park has been abandoned for some time.

The car park has been abandoned for some time. Photo: Urban Rot

