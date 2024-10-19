The multi-storey car park, a short drive out of the town centre on Junction Road, has fallen into a state of disrepair, having closed several years ago.
It’s a sorry state hauntingly captured by this anonymous explorer’s pictures, which show broken signs, abandoned traffic cones, the forgotten personal effects of former staff members, and eerily empty parking spaces.
Earlier this year, developer Elstree Land submitted plans to demolish the car park and build a five storey replacement structure with more than 100 homes. In a statement published alongside the plans, a spokesperson said the development would regenerate an ‘eyesore site’, adding: “The development will provide attractive open space, opportunities for enjoyment, recreation and play, which respond to local need, as well as enhancing biodiversity on the site where possible."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.