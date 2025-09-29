'Have a brew with the crew' at Chichester Fire Station
Chichester Fire Station have invited residents to visit them for a cup of tea and learn more about keeping their homes safe.
Chichester White Watch Manager, Sam Isted, said: “Our team will be on hand to share simple, practical advice about smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, electric blankets and other standard household electrical appliances.
“So come and have a brew with the crew and find out how to make your home a safer place.”
Chichester fire station is located on the Northgate roundabout, the closest available parking is located at Northgate car park.
The event is being held on Thursday, 10 October from 10 am to 12 pm.