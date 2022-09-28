Edit Account-Sign Out
Kitchen-living area

Have a look at the most beautiful barges, the nicest narrow boats and the most homely houseboats that Chichester has to offer.

By Joss Roupell
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 5:16 pm

With the marina just minutes away theres plenty of opportunity for residents of Chichester to ditch solid foundations and opt for a life on the water.

With rices from £145,000 these properties are not only picturesque but also price effective.

Properties:

1. Chichester Marina, Chichester

Exterior seating area

Photo: 1 bed house boat in Chichester Marina, Chichester, West Sussex PO20Price £145,000

2. Chichester Marina, Chichester

Lounge

Photo: 1 bed houseboat, Chichester Marina, Chichester Price £145,000

3. 2 bed house boat, Chichester Marina, Chichester. Price £150,000

Lounge

Photo: 2 bed house boat, Chichester Marina, Chichester. Price £150,000

4. 2 bed house boat, Chichester Marina, Chichester Price £150,000

Exterior

Photo: 2 bed house boat, Chichester Marina, Chichester Price £150,000

