Have a look inside this amazing Bosham-based five bedroom beauty complete with its own private woodland

Located in Bosham facing the Crown and Anchor pub over Chichester harbour, this character-filled five bedroom three bathroom 85 acre property has everything one could dream of, from a swimming pool, private jetty and its own woodland.

The 400-500 year old property is in excellent condition and retains the character and charm of an old Sussex farmhouse, with original beams and open fireplaces. However, extensions and renovations over the past 25 years have transformed the property into an attractive family home or manageable weekend coastal property, with modern facilities.

With the property comes Old Park Wood which they describe as ‘probably the most spectacular woodland on the south east coast of England’ which even has its own youtube video.

For more info go to Right Move or contact Jackson Stops Chichester.

1. Hook Lane, Bosham Hook Lane, Bosham, Chichester, West Sussex, PO18 Guide Price £10,000,000 (Credit Right Move) Photo: Joss Roupell Photo Sales

2. Hook Lane, Bosham Hook Lane, Bosham, Chichester, West Sussex, PO18 Guide Price £10,000,000 (Credit Right Move) Photo: Joss Roupell Photo Sales

3. Hook Lane, Bosham Hook Lane, Bosham, Chichester, West Sussex, PO18 Guide Price £10,000,000 (Credit Right Move) Photo: Hook Lane, Bosham Photo Sales

4. 65851_CHO012211593_IMG_13_0000.jpeg Hook Lane, Bosham, Chichester, West Sussex, PO18 Guide Price £10,000,000 (Credit Right Move) Photo: Hook Lane, Bosham Photo Sales