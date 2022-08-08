Have a sneak peak inside this seven bedroom harbourside hideaway in Prinsted - yours for only £3,950,000

A seven-bedroom harbourside hideaway in Prinsted is for sale boasting an indoor swimming pool, sauna, gym/squash court, utility room and integral garage all within just under eight acres.

Originally built in the 1970s, Prinsted House was formerly a country club and subsequently converted by the present owners into an exceptional harbourside family home. The emphasis has been on creating light and space throughout with large picture windows, vaulted ceilings, skylights and balconies, flooding the interior with natural light.