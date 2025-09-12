Have you seen Bobbi aged 30, who is missing from Eastbourne

Have you seen Bobbi?

Have you seen Bobbi?

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for Bobbi, aged 30, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.

She has blonde hair and was last seen walking in Eastbourne town centre on Friday afternoon (September 12). Officers say they are concerned for her welfare.

"Anyone who sees Bobbi or knows of her whereabouts is urged to call 999 and quote serial 841 of 12/09,” a spokesperson, sharing an appeal to Facebook, said.