Have you seen cocker spaniel Ollie stolen from East Sussex kennels?

Sussex Police is appealing for information after a dog was stolen from kennels in Rye.

By Elliot Wright
Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:40 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:47 pm

The break-in, at Broad Oak Kennels in Udimore Road, took place between 2.30am and 3.30am on Thursday (March 31).

Ollie, a 17-month-old male, a tan-coloured cocker spaniel, was taken according to Sussex Police.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Enquiries are ongoing to locate Ollie and those involved.

Ollie, a 17-month-old male, tan-coloured cocker spaniel, was taken according to Sussex Police. SUS-220404-152817001

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 248 of 31/03.

More news:

Hastings council apologises for “confusion” after man told he needed £10m insurance cover for Queen’s Jubilee street party.

Ukrainian family speaks of war horrors as they settle into new life in Hastings.

Watch Hastings kitesurfer leap over harbour wall.