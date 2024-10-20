Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police officers are on the lookout for Henry, 17, who has been missing from Chichester since 5.30pm on October 17, when he was last seen.

A police spokesperson said Henry is 5’10” with dark brown hair and has a pierced ear. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded zipped jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and carrying a black backpack with a red Jordan logo.

He may have travelled as far as Devon.

"If you see Henry or have any information about his wherebouts, call 101 quoting serial 726 of 18/10,” the police spokesperson said.