Have you seen John, 35, who is missing from Ninfield?

Have you seen John, who is missing from Ninfield?

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for John, 35, who is missing from Ninfield.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John was last seen in the village on Sunday, September 7, around midday. Police officers have described him as 5'8", with light brown and very short wavy hair. He was last seen wearing trousers and no top, according to Sussex Police.

As well as Ninfield, he has links to Eastbourne, Hastings and Rother.

"If you see him, please contact police immediately, call 999 quoting reference 810 of 08/09,” A Sussex Police spokesperson said.