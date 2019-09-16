Have you seen missing Keira Puriwal, 13, from Peacehaven?

Police are searching for Keira Puriwal, 13, who is missing from her home in Peacehaven.

Keira was last seen at her home around 10.30am on Saturday 14 September and officers are appealing for anyone who sees her to get in touch.

She is thought to have travelled to the Whitehawk area of Brighton by bus.

Keira is described as white, 5’5”, of medium build, with black hair, brown eyes, and glasses.

She is known to frequent the Racehorse Hill area of Whitehawk, including the park and basketball court, and Brighton city centre, said a police spokesman

Anyone who sees her is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1200 of 15/09.

