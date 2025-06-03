Have you seen Ned, 15, missing from Chichester?

Have you seen Ned?

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for Ned, aged 15, who was reported missing from Chichester yesterday afternoon (May 02).

He was last seen in Kingsham Road shortly after 3.30pm, police say, and he has been described as 5’7” tall, skinny build, with light brown short hair, which is longer at the front. He is believed to be wearing a navy jumper, a green/ khaki anorak and white New Balance trainers.

"He is considered to be vulnerable so if you see him please do not approach him, but call 999 immediately quoting serial 997 of 02/06,” a police spokesperson said.