Have you seen this 16-year-old girl missing from Eastbourne?

Published 18th Oct 2024
Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for Tina, 16, who is missing from Eastbourne.

Tina, also known as Nina, is bout 5’1”, of slim build, and has light brown hair and green eyes, police say. It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

She was last seen in Eastbourne on October 15, and is believed to have connections to Bexhill, Hastings and New Haven.

Please call 101 if you see her, quoting serial 1457 of 15/10.

