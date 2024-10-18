Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for Tina, 16, who is missing from Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tina, also known as Nina, is bout 5’1”, of slim build, and has light brown hair and green eyes, police say. It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

She was last seen in Eastbourne on October 15, and is believed to have connections to Bexhill, Hastings and New Haven.

Please call 101 if you see her, quoting serial 1457 of 15/10.