Have you seen this 16-year-old girl who is missing from Hastings?
Sussex Police are on the lookout for Renee, a 16-year-old girl missing from Hastings.
A spokesperson said Renee was last seen in the town at about 1pm on Thursday, July 3.
She is 5'5 with dyed black hair often worn in a bun, she also wears clear-framed pink glasses.
She also has links to Bexhill and to Nottingham.
Anyone who sees Renee or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1472 of 03/07