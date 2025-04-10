Have you seen this 18-year-old missing from Hastings?

Have you seen Luke?

Sussex Police are on the lookout for an 18-year-old boy missing from Hastings.

Luke was last seen at 2.30pm today (April 10) and has links to Eastbourne and Bexhill. He is 6 feet tall, mixed race, with dark brown curly hair, according to Sussex Police.

He was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a black hoody with a large dragon motif on the back, white Air Force trainers and carrying a black and grey Nike rucksack.

If you see him, call 999 quoting serial 772 of 10/04.