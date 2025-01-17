Have you seen this Eastbourne woman who has been missing for 11 days?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police officers have issued a renewed appeal for Brigid, who was first reported missing from the Meads area of Eastbourne 11 days ago.

The 68-year-old was last seen at 9.52am on January 6, walking along the promenade near the Beach Deck in the town.

She was seen going past other walkers, including a dog-walker with a large yellow dog, and possibly paused to speak to them, according to Sussex Police.

Brigid is slim with blonde, greying hair, blue eyes and was last seen a red duffle-style coat with her hood pulled up, blue jeans and trainers. Officers are concerned for her, and have asked anyone who saw her on January 6, or since, to come forward.

Since she went missing, officers have conducted house-to-house enquiries and specially-trained officers have searched a significant area in Eastbourne.

Detective Inspector Pippa Nicklin said: “We would like to thank the public for their support and for the information which has been provided to us thus far. We would particularly like to appeal to any walkers who were on the promenade on the morning of 6 January and may have seen Brigid or spoken with her. She is very distinctive in her red coat and hopefully this may jog a memory.

“Our officers have been working around the clock pursuing multiple lines of enquiry and are determined to find Brigid. We are working closely with her family, offering them support and providing them with regular updates. They too have also appealed for information to help find her.”

If you see Brigid, phone 999 immediately, or, if you have any information about her whereabouts, call 999 quoting Operation Manhattan.