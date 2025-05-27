Have you seen this missing 15-year-old from Angmering
Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for 15-year-old Angel-Mae, who is missing from Angmering.
They say she was last seen in the area on Saturday, May 24, at around 9.45pm. She has links to Chichester and uses public transport.
Officers say she is 5’5, with long bright red hair and blue eyes.
"Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 1257 of 24/05,” a police spokesperson said.