Have you seen this missing 15-year-old from Angmering

Have you seen Angel-Mae?

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for 15-year-old Angel-Mae, who is missing from Angmering.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say she was last seen in the area on Saturday, May 24, at around 9.45pm. She has links to Chichester and uses public transport.

Officers say she is 5’5, with long bright red hair and blue eyes.

"Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 1257 of 24/05,” a police spokesperson said.