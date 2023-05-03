Edit Account-Sign Out
Have you seen this missing 55-year-old from Hastings?

Have you seen this man?

By Connor Gormley
Published 3rd May 2023, 19:17 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 19:18 BST

Sussex Police officers are on the hunt for missing man Patrick O’Reilly, 55, from St Leonards-on-Sea.

He is five foot nine, slim and is balding with grey hair, a Sussex Police spokesperson said. He was last seen on Sunday, April 30, wearing a navy-blue jumper, white trainers, joggers, and carrying a rucksack.

He has been known to visit White Rock Gardens, The Oval, and Falaise Gardens and Bowling Green in St Leonards, as well as Warrior Square in St Leonards.

Missing Patrick O'ReillyMissing Patrick O'Reilly
If you see him, or have access to information which might help officers in their search, call 101, quoting 1515 of 30/04.

