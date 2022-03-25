Have you seen this missing 75-year-old from Arundel?

Police are concerned for the welfare of Robert Baly, 75, who is missing from his home in Walberton, near Arundel.

Robert is 5’6” tall, white, with short, dark grey hair and an average build.

He was last seen wearing green trousers, a pale blue and white striped shirt, a navy sleeveless jumper and blue rimmed glasses.

Robert is understood to be driving a silver Kia Sportage, registration HN14 KOX, heading north from Sussex.