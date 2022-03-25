Have you seen this missing 75-year-old from Arundel?

Have you seen this 75-year old who is missing from his home near Arundel?

By Connor Gormley
Friday, 25th March 2022, 1:08 pm
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 1:10 pm

Police are concerned for the welfare of Robert Baly, 75, who is missing from his home in Walberton, near Arundel.

Robert is 5’6” tall, white, with short, dark grey hair and an average build.

He was last seen wearing green trousers, a pale blue and white striped shirt, a navy sleeveless jumper and blue rimmed glasses.

Roger Baly went missing from Walberton, near Arundel

Robert is understood to be driving a silver Kia Sportage, registration HN14 KOX, heading north from Sussex.

Police have asked members of the public who see him to call 999 immediately, quoting serial 389 of 25/03.