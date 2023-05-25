John, 69, is missing from Corbishley Green, Bognor Regis, and was last seen around 2.30pm on Wednesday May 24.
He is described as 6 feet tall, with grey hair that’s short on the sides and longer at the top.
He has two tattoos on his forearms and he is believed to be wearing a dark coloured tracksuit. He often goes out with a backpack and might also have a black coat.
Members of the public who see John or know anything about his whereabouts have been asked to contact Police on 999, quoting serial number 293 of 25/05.