Sussex Police officers are looking for a man missing from Bognor Regis as concerns for his welfare grow.

John, 69, is missing from Corbishley Green, Bognor Regis, and was last seen around 2.30pm on Wednesday May 24.

He is described as 6 feet tall, with grey hair that’s short on the sides and longer at the top.

He has two tattoos on his forearms and he is believed to be wearing a dark coloured tracksuit. He often goes out with a backpack and might also have a black coat.

Have you seen this man?

Members of the public who see John or know anything about his whereabouts have been asked to contact Police on 999, quoting serial number 293 of 25/05.