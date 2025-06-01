Have you seen this missing East Sussex man with links to Brighton and Seaford?

'Can you help us find Allister, who has been reported missing from his home in Seaford?'

Police are appealing to the public to find a missing Sussex man.

On Facebook, a post from Sussex Police read: “Can you help us find Allister, who has been reported missing from his home in Seaford?

“Allister, 85, is 5’11” tall with grey, thinning hair and is usually smartly dressed.

"He has been missing from his home since earlier this morning (1 June).

"Allister may have travelled towards Brighton.”

Police added that if you see him, to call 999 immediately quoting 365 of 01/06.