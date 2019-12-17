Have you seen this missing Peacehaven man?

Police have raised concerns about the welfare of a Peacehaven who is missing.

Jordan Poulton has been missing from Peacehaven since Friday (December 13).

The 25-year-old man is described as white, 5'6", of very skinny build and with numerous teeth missing.

He has short, strawberry blonde hair which is usually brushed forward, and was last seen wearing a black and grey Under Armour jacket, black jeans and black Nike Airforce One trainers with a white tick on the side. He also has 'Sian' tattooed on the side of his right hand.

Anyone who sees him or who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1334 of 15/12.