Have your say as public consultation on Arun District Council's wellbeing strategy gets underway

Residents are invited to have their say on a major Arun District Council strategy this month, following the launch of a public consultation.

The consultation runs from January 22 until noon on February 5 and gives residents a chance to shape the council’s approach to wellbeing policy, which is up for adoption in March. A spokesperson made clear that ‘wellbeing’ is a key theme that runs through the district council’s work, and a concept with considerable impact on the shape of broader policy.

In order to participate, residents are invited to fill out a short online survey which asks questions about where and how the council should deploy their resources.

"A wellbeing strategy sets out the priorities, goals and actions needed to address the wellbeing needs of our residents,” a council spokesperson explained. “Your views are an important part of this and would like to know what you think.

The council's wellbeing strategy is an underlying concept with a huge impact on policy direction.

The council’s current wellbeing strategy, as laid out in the Council Vision 2022-26, involves the following:

promoting a multi-agency response to tackling the causes of health inequality in Arun’s areas of greatest deprivation.

Championing leisure, culture and the arts in Arun, encouraging the community to embrace healthy and active lifestyles.

Working with partners to provide advice, support and activities that promote and deliver community wellbeing where it will have the greatest impact.

In order to achieve this, the council promised to do the following:

Develop and implement a Wellbeing Strategy to plan services, resources, amenities, activities, and places to help our community thrive.

Prepare an annual community engagement plan to promote healthy and active lifestyles and encourage participation in a wide range of wellbeing activities.

Work with key partners to ensure that we deliver council wellbeing services that are complementary to their own, rather than duplicate effort.

Support the NHS Clinical Commissioners to provide primary care medical and dental facilities, working through and with our partners - to meet the growing needs of our community.

Support the voluntary and community sectors to provide services that help the most vulnerable in our community.

Provide wider infrastructure that supports wellbeing, such as more opportunities for cycling and walking and easily accessible and safe greenspace.

Support those who are homeless, street homeless or at risk of homelessness in emergency or temporary accommodation to improve health outcomes.

It’s one of four key strategies, alongside delivering homes in the right places, unlocking the district’s economic potential and fostering the environment.