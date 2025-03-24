Have your say on action plan to improve air quality across Lewes district

Lewes District residents can have their say on a draft plan that outlines council proposals to improve air quality over the next four years.

The council said actions in the draft Air Quality Action Plan (AQAP) cover measures across the district with a specific focus on central Newhaven and Lewes town centres.

These towns are designated Air Quality Management Areas due to traffic pollution.

Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, said: “Improving air quality is one of our key priorities and this draft plan contains tangible steps to protect the health of our residents and create a cleaner, healthier environment for everyone.”

The council said the costs of air pollution in England to health and social care services could reach an estimated £5.3 to 18.6 billion between 2018 and 2035.

The draft AQAP focuses on five key themes, which are: alternatives to private vehicle use; promoting travel alternatives; public information; transport planning and infrastructure; and traffic management.

Projects delivered under previous action plans include the Beddingham Crossing improvements, the Lewes Town Centre 20mph zone, the Living Cliffe pedestrian zone in Cliffe High Street, and improved cycling facilities across the district.

The consultation launched on Friday, March 21, and runs until 5pm on Friday, May 15. Residents, businesses and stakeholders can read the draft Air Quality Action Plan at lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/AQAPconsultation and provide feedback through an online survey. The council said the AQAP is expected to be adopted from summer 2025 after a review of the consultation feedback.

Councillor O’Brien said: “This is a partnership exercise, and a range of organisations have suggested measures they can take for the draft plan, but it is crucial that we hear from our community to ensure that the plan reflects local needs and priorities. I encourage everyone to participate in the consultation and help improve the future of air quality in our district.”

The council said air pollution is associated with adverse health impacts and is a contributing factor in the onset of heart disease and cancer. It affects children and older people in particular and those with heart and lung conditions.